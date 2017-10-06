On Cheating

Today in one of my classes, we watched part of Beyonce’s Lemonade. And now I have been listening to the album while cleaning this evening.

When this album came out, I streamed it in the gym while I was on the treadmill. I was working on my book, reliving so many memories, and I watched Lemonade and went faster, and faster, and faster.

The end was a let-down because they reconciled.

Reconciliation is a thing that happens.

I stopped running, cleaned my machine, and exited into the dark night

Today, I told a student (in regards to an essay), “You may feel like being in a relationship is home. But being alone is home to me. We do not all have the same conception of home.”

At the end of Lemonade, I teared up because the reconciliation seemed sincere, but I also knew that it was temporary.

I went out on the town with a friend the other night. I don’t usually go out in this way, but I had gotten a Brazilian Blowout and was feeling sassy.

My friend is in a non-monogamous partnership. We met in the locker room at my gym. She is completely gorgeous, and though I am mostly heterosexual, I felt attracted to her. She inspires that kind of reaction, which causes her no small amount of trouble, but because she isn’t afraid to be honest and forthcoming, and neither am I. We are now good friends (after some making out).

We had a great time while we were out. I felt as though I had been transported to my twenties, but with the perspective of a thirty-something. I did not see myself as flirting. I only saw myself as being friendly because I am past the point of flirting in a bar. It’s hard for me to flirt because Caleb destroyed my self-esteem.

One thing that Caleb did was cheat on me when we were dating.

With a bunch of women.

It should have been no big deal.

We were only dating at that time, right?

But I had thought that we were monogamous. We had discussed and settled on monogamy.

I was being monogamous.

Once, later, when we were in bed, we talked about cheating, I told Caleb that I could forgive almost anything if the person told me.

He still didn’t tell me.

Then he did.

And he told me more.

Then more.

He only told me because he felt that I already knew.

He later told his friends that I was psychic, but I just had good intuition.

His revelations unfolded over so many years.

It wasn’t the infidelity.

It was the lying.

How does someone live an authentic life when their partner has been lying to them?

Lying upsets the balance–unsettles the ground on which the person who has been lied to is standing on.

I was the open wound, and Caleb was slowly peeling away the bandage.

I have sympathy for cheating.

But lying is not okay.

Lying is crazymaking.

Soon, the cheater just says, “Well, she was crazy,” as though the crazymaking never occurred.

My friend and I had such a fun time on our night out, and if I’m going to be completely honest (which I try to do on this blog) then I’ll say that I had sex with someone much younger and much hotter than me, and I do not regret it. He was adorable, and gave me a foot + back massage and worked for it.

Here’s what I have learned about sex:

If you are ashamed of it, don’t do it. Otherwise, why not? Tune into your needs. Be honest.

I am a person who orients heavily towards monogamy. Even when I crush on someone, they are usually the only person I want to crush on.

But I am also someone who wants to love and be loved in so many ways, so I understand and support non-monogamy.

Look, it’s about honesty. Always.

All I can say is this: Be Honest.

Caleb wasn’t honest with me, and he broke my heart so many times. Every time that one of his lies was revealed, my heart was broken again.

Cheating is not the issue.

Honesty is everything.